Credit: FabKids





Sharing is caring! Just in time for the holidays, Alyson Hannigan is giving back. The actress, 42, teamed up with FabKids to donate more than a half million dollars' worth of clothing and accessories to Corazon de Vida, an organization providing life-changing support for orphaned and abandoned children in Baja, Mexico.

The mom of two, who has long supported the worthy organization by visiting and volunteering, says that the cause couldn’t be closer to her heart. “As a mother, I can’t think of anything more important than providing children basic necessities and empowering them for a better future,” said Hannigan. “Corazon de Vida does exactly that, and I’ve seen their impact. This is a cause I’m eager to partner on with FabKids because I believe together, we can all make a significant difference in the lives of many children.”

FabKids

The actress, 42, who’s currently filming the First Wives Club reboot for TV Land, worked closely with FabKids to contribute more than 45,000 pieces of clothing and accessories for children living in orphanages. Her husband, actor Alexis Denisof, and adorable daughters (Satyana, 7, and Keeva, 4) got into the act too — by turning their home into Santa’s workshop to gift-wrap clothes for kids in need.



FabKids

Hannigan says she does her best to teach her kids to be responsible — but says they have very different personalities. “[Satyana] is very chore/allowance–oriented.” Hannigan tells Us Weekly. "So if there’s something she wants to save up for, she gets real good at finding chores she wants to do. Keeva is really, like, she just is the kid which — I’m so excited and I have no idea how she got it — but she’ll take some markers out of the bag, and then before she gets out of the car, she has to put the markers back in the bag. It’s like, 'Oh!' My other kid is like, 'Bshoooohh!' Dumping markers all over the car. So yeah, she really likes the cleaning up and organization. And Sati does too, but I have to be the initiator of it.

"So when we’re going through to sort of see what toys to donate, I have to make it a really fun — like the stuffed animals, when I do it, I color-code it. Because then it’s like, 'Which one? Would you like to do the pink pile, or the blue pile, or the white pile?' And then they’re like, 'Oh! This is great!' And, you know, Keeva loves that too. But then she’s like, 'Can you put it back in this color?' She’s definitely got more of the innate organization skills."

To learn more about Corazon de Vida through monthly sponsorship, a trip to visit the children, an online fundraising campaign or other initiatives, please visit: http://www.corazondevida.org.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



