Amal Clooney Isn’t Thinking About Working Full-Time Yet

He’s used to cleaning up his own messes. But since George Clooney and attorney wife Amal welcomed Ella and Alexander June 6, the 56-year-old says he’s been wiping a lot of spit up off his tuxes.

“It used to be my barf but now it’s the twins’ barf,” he joked to the Associated Press August 29. “So it all works out.” He’s also mastered diaper changes, but the Suburbicon director admitted there’s one part of fatherhood that scares him. “Suddenly you’re responsible for other people,” he says, “which is terrifying.”



But both he and Amal, 39, have risen to the occasion. Spending the summer at their villa on Italy’s Lake Como “has been the perfect respite as they come to grips with parenthood,” a source close to the duo reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It’s their absolute favorite place and it’s been an amazing opportunity to spend the summer there with the twins.”

And since Amal’s journalist mom, Baria Alamuddin, spent a month pitching in, the pair “haven’t hired a full-time nanny,” says the source. That’s unlikely to change with they return to their newly renovated nine-bedroom manor in Oxfordshire, England this month.



Despite being involved in a few cases, the human rights lawyer — who has advised former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange — won’t work full-time until 2018, says the source. “I don’t think Amal has ever known how to slow down, but as soon as she had the babies everything made sense,” explains the source. “She’s really not been thinking about anything other than her precious two. She’s taken to motherhood perfectly.”



