Amanda Seyfried on Breastfeeding: ‘Judgement’ Is Not Awesome

Amanda Seyfried spoke out about breastfeeding and "judgement" in a series of tweets on Wednesday, July 5.

Breastfeeding is awesome. Formula is awesome. Feeding your baby is awesome. Not awesome? Judgement. — Amanda Seyfried (@AmandaSeyfried) July 5, 2017

"Breastfeeding is awesome. Formula is awesome. Feeding your baby is awesome. Not awesome? Judgement," the Pan actress, 31, tweeted to her followers.

The new mom didn't elaborate, but she did go on to quote a Quartz article written by Maureen Shaw titled "Public Breastfeeding Shaming: America's Sexualization of Breasts Has Made Breastfeeding Seem Gross and Immodest."

"Breasts are intended to feed babies. With all our progress on feminist issues, how can such a simple biological imperative remain so stigmatized? In a word: sex," the quote read. "We live in a culture comfortable with exploiting breasts to sell burgers, for goodness sake. How would you rather your body be portrayed?"

As previously reported, Seyfried and her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski, welcomed their first child together — a baby girl — in March. The couple starred together in the 2015 play The Way We Get By in NYC and reconnected on the comedy The Last Word. They secretly eloped days before becoming first-time parents.

