He’s into it! Amber Tamblyn spoke exclusively with Us Weekly at the Monday, May 15, premiere of Paint It Black in New York City, where she revealed that her husband, David Cross, recently tasted her breast milk — and, yes, he loved it.

“Yes, he drank it. He loved it!” Tamblyn, 34 — who welcomed daughter Marlow with Cross, 54, in February — told Us. “At first he was like, ‘I’m not so sure about this.’ I was like, ‘This is an honorary thing that husbands have to do is drink their wives’ breast milk!’”

According to the Joan of Arcadia alum, her comedian hubby couldn’t get enough of it. “I was like, ‘Have one sip,’” she explained. “And he drank the whole thing.”

As previously reported, Tamblyn and Cross, who tied the knot in October 2012, announced the birth of their baby girl via Instagram on February 21. In the post, they shared a glimpse of the infant’s tiny foot and joked that they’d named her “Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr.”

During her chat with Us, Tamblyn also spoke about her friendship with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar Blake Lively, saying that the Gossip Girl alum, 29, helped her prepare for first-time motherhood.

“She’s family!” Tamblyn told Us of Lively, who shares daughters James, 2, and Ines, 7 months, with husband Ryan Reynolds. “It means a lot. We’re very, very close. I let her log into my Amazon account and she created my entire baby list for my baby shower. She was like, ‘Let me just do it. I’ll just put everything in the cart!’”

