Oh baby! Amber Tamblyn announced that she welcomed her first child with husband David Cross.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star, 33, shared a video of a tiny foot moving around in a blanket. “David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr. #TheFutureIsFemale,” she captioned the Tuesday, February 21, post.

The Two and a Half Men actress first revealed her pregnancy in an October essay for Glamour about the power of women to make changes in today’s turbulent times. “I’ve been thinking about motherhood a lot lately. What it means to be one, what it means to have one, what it means to know one, what it means to make decisions as one and have conversations as one,” she wrote. "Motherhood has been heavily on my mind because I am going to be a mother soon. I’m pregnant, with a daughter on the way. I think constantly about the world I am bringing her into.”



Tamblyn stepped out and showed off her baby bump in an oversize gray sweatshirt at two Women’s Marches last month on Saturday, January 21. At the Washington, D.C., rally, she met up with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar America Ferrera and close friend Amy Schumer. She then continued on to the New York City march, where she reunited with another one of her costars from the 2005 teen drama, Blake Lively.

Lively also shared a cute photo of herself cradling Tamblyn’s baby bump back in October. “So proud of my dear friend, and new mama to be, @amberrosetamblyn,” she captioned their BFF pic.

