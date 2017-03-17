Anna and Josh Duggar are expecting their fifth child, a baby boy, the reality stars announced on The Duggar Family website on Friday, March 17.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives as a family,” they wrote. “Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time."

“As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy! - Josh & Anna.”

Kris Connor/Getty Images

Their baby news comes after it was revealed last year that Josh had molested five girls, including his sisters Jessa and Jill Duggar, when he was a teenager.

The 19 Kids and Counting star then sought treatment after admitting he had cheated on his wife, after his name was allegedly discovered amid the hack of adultery website Ashley Madison.

He left rehab last March, and the couple have kept a low profile since, although they attended his sister Jinger Duggar’s wedding to Jeremy Vuolo on November 5.

The couple are parents to four children: Meredith Grace, Mackynzie, Michael and Marcus.

