Antonio Cromartie's 14th child is here! The NFL pro and his wife, Terricka Cromartie, welcomed a baby girl named Jhett Paxton on August 30, the couple exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

Their new bundle of joy weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces. "This was one of the best pregnancies I've had out of all five I've had," Terricka tells Us. "Half the time I didn't even feel that I was pregnant. I had the most amazing delivery. I felt amazing having my sixth child!" (Antonio, 33, is also the father of eight kids from a previous relationship, despite having a vasectomy years ago.)

Happy Birthday Baby Jesus in a Manger ... & Merry Christmas From The Cro's Nest ❤️️ A post shared by TERRICKA CROMARTIE 💋 (@iluvterricka) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:23am PST

The Cromarties' other children are thrilled to have a new sibling. "They are all loving it," Terricka gushes. "All the kids are helping, even our 16-month-old twins [J'Adore and Jynx]."

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2008, don't plan on having a 15th child, however. "We are 100 percent done! Absolutely, positively done with having kids," Terricka tells Us, quipping that they are now celibate. "We've been blessed with these guys, but adding to it, I think, would kill us both!"

Jacqueline Belle Fleur Photography

In addition to the baby news, Antonio and Terricka exclusively reveal to Us that they have a new reality show, The Cromarties. "We finally found the project that will showcase our reality in a real light, showcase our children and show how our family really functions," Terricka tells Us.

Don't expect any baby mama drama, though. "Not this season," she adds. "We talk about our blended family, but that'll be an issue for next season."

For now, the series will focus on the couple's day-to-day life with their large brood. "We just go every day. We have a routine, we already know how every day is going to go, so we just get up and go," the athlete tells Us.

The Cromarties premieres on USA on Thursday, November 9, at 10:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT. The series is produced by Wilshire Studios and executive produced by Justin Tucker and Art Lyons with Vanessa McCullers and Danika Berry as consulting producers.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!