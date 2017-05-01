She called it! Ashton Kutcher revealed how he and Mila Kunis decided on their son Dimitri's name when he dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, May 1. Watch the video above!

According to Kutcher, 39, Kunis, 33, had the name in mind months before she gave birth. "We're on our way to date night, and Mila turns to me and she goes, 'So, I think Donald Trump is going to become the President, and I think our baby’s name is Dimitri.’ I was like, 'Donald Trump‘s not going to win,'" the Two and a Half Men alum joked of the now 45th president. "And then I forgot about the name thing because I was like, 'Why do you think Donald Trump is going to win?' I’m telling you, she called it! It’s not even a joke."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The Ranch star didn't bring up the name again for another two weeks. "I got home from work, and for some reason the name just stuck in my head," he recalled. "I was like, 'I think Dimitri is the name of the baby.' And she was like, 'I know, right?'… And then Trump became president. Everything Mila says is right! She's my wife, so that’s just what it is. Everything she says is right."

The couple are also parents of daughter Wyatt, 2. "Wyatt thinks the baby is her baby, and at some point I'm going to have to explain to her it's not really her baby. I don't know how I'm going to do that. She loves the baby so much," he said. "It's like Of Mice and Men. She's like, 'I love you and hold you and squeeze you and name you George.' I'm afraid she's like Lenny, like, 'You're going to squeeze the baby's head off, honey!'"

He added: "She loves this baby—maybe more than me. It's, like, borderline."

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Kutcher and Kunis first met when they starred on the comedy That '70s Show, which aired for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006. (Kutcher was Kunis' first TV kiss!) The couple married in July 2015 after three years of dating.

