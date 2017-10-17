Audrey Roloff can’t catch a break. In August, the nine-months pregnant Little People, Big World star enraged some of her more conservative fans when she shared a baby bump selfie. Now Audrey is being shamed for her 5-week-old daughter Ember’s wardrobe.

When the proud mom posted a photo to Facebook on Friday, October 13, of her newborn dressed in an “Always More Milk” onesie and brown tights, she never could have predicted the backlash.



“Omg . . . She is so cute. Not crazy though . . . how her mother dresses her. What happened to cute little dresses . . . not ugly colored leggings. Lol . . .” wrote one person. Added another: “She cute. But not a fan of the outfit. Creepy brown tights. Why not a colorful beautiful dress! The onesie needs help!” A third critic snipped, “Lose the Aunt Jemima scarf!”

Though the fitness instructor chose not to response to the ugly comments, plenty of followers came to her defense. As one woman pointed out, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, maybe don’t say anything at all?”

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that Audrey and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, welcomed their daughter, Ember Jean, on September 10.



Jeremy told the magazine earlier this month that they feel “pretty confident” in their new roles as parents. “I think we’re ready for this journey, but are we prepared? No,” the 27-year-old dad admitted. “I don’t think you can be prepared. Similarly to marriage, you just do it and it happens and then you kind of catch up to it.”

In February, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the couple were expecting their first child. Two months later, they had a gender reveal party and told Us, “We both wore pink because we had a hunch it was a girl . . . but now it’s confirmed, we’re having a daughter!”

