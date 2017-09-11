Now a family of three! Little People, Big World’s Audrey Roloff has welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Jeremy Roloff, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.



Their little girl, Ember Jean Roloff, weighed in at 7.13 lbs and was born on Sunday, September 10, at 9:40 a.m.

TLC

"Labor is such a wild and miraculous process and meeting our baby girl for the first time filled us with uncontainable joy," the couple told Us. "We are so thankful for this little life we've been blessed with and cannot wait to see all that she becomes."

Jeremy had nothing but praise for his wife about how she handled the labor. "Audrey did amazing. Natural labor is no joke. I have a renewed appreciation for her strength," he said. "And Ember is just miraculous. Perfect little baby. I'm In awe by the circle of life."



Meanwhile, the couple continue to be in awe over the little one's arrival. "She's beautiful. We are feeling so thankful and blessed that God has entrusted us with this little life," the reality stars added. "We are excited for the journey of parenthood that lies ahead. Welcome to our family Ember, may you be a glowing, fierce, and radiant light in this world."



The pair, who wed in September 2014, exclusively told Us Weekly in February that they were expecting their first bundle of joy together.



"I was so surprised," the 25-year-old explained to Us of first learning she was pregnant. "It didn't hit me until I heard the heartbeat at our first doctor's appointment.”

In April, the couple revealed that they were expecting a baby girl. "We both wore pink because we had a hunch it was a girl…but now it's confirmed, we're having a daughter!" the couple told Us exclusively from their gender reveal party. "We are praying for her every day and can't wait to meet her! And also hoping she has our curls."

And since sharing their exciting news with friends and family, the barre instructor has documented her pregnancy each step of the way on social media.

In one stunning pic she shared on Instagram, the reality personality looked confident as she showed off her belly at the 30-week mark.

Just a month before giving birth, Us Weekly chatted with the twosome at Audrey’s baby shower, which was held at the Roloff Family farm in Oregon.

“I’d say we’re very excited, but there are definitely some nerves that come along with it!” Audrey exclusively shared with Us in August. “At this point, we’re just trying to relax and bring some calm back into our life. Jer has the house almost all wrapped up, so now we’re looking forward to spending these last few days just the the two of us.”



The TLC star went on to share her favorite part of her pregnancy, saying: “You know, one of the best things about big milestones in life is being able to do them alongside your spouse. Jeremy has been so patient with me during this process. I really couldn’t imagine doing it without him. I have full confidence that when I need something, or even just want a scoop of ice-cream, that he’ll be off the couch and getting it before I finish my sentence. I feel loved and am thankful for a husband like Jeremy.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!