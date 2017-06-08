J Sciulli/WireImage

Season 14 Bachelor villainess Vienna Girardi is going to be a mom! The former reality star announced on Instagram on Wednesday, June 8, that she’s pregnant with twins.

Girardi posted a sonogram depicting “Twin A” and “Twin B” in a heart with the words “Twice the blessing twice the fun” on the image. She didn’t offer a caption.

A post shared by Vienna Girardi (@viennag) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

The former ABC star was formerly engaged to NASCAR racer Todd Allen in August 2016.

Fans know Girardi best for her relationship with Bachelor Jake Pavelka. Pavelka proposed to Girardi during the season 14 finale and called off their engagement just three months after it aired. Shortly after their split, Girardi started dating Bachelor Pad 2 alum Kasey Kahl.

During a 2013 interview with Radar, Girardi shared that she lives a normal life post-Bachelor.

“Truthfully, I don’t watch reality TV because I understand now that reality TV isn’t reality,” she told the site. “Reality TV stars have a very short television life, so make sure you have a back up and know when to step away from the spotlight and have a normal life.”

