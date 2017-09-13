Her family is growing! Behati Prinsloo is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Adam Levine.

The model announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday, September 13. In the photo, Prinsloo poses in a bikini, showing off her growing bump. She captioned the shot: "ROUND 2....."

ROUND 2..... A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Prinsloo, 28, and Levine, 38 — who have been married since 2014 — welcomed their first child, a daughter, Dusty, in September 2016. And since welcoming their new family member, The Voice judge can’t help but gush.

In November, the Maroon 5 frontman shared a sweet family photo with the SK-II spokeswoman and their little girl while taking a stroll on the beach. “Everything I need is right here,” Levine captioned the adorable Instagram snap. “(Beach optional).”

Everything I need is right here. (Beach optional) A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Nov 14, 2016 at 7:20am PST

And in February, the proud dad opened up about his adorable daughter at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world,” he said at the event. “I am one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most, and so I thank all of those people. I can’t do it individually, but I thank you all.”

To some, Behati’s second pregnancy will not come as a surprise. Back in July 2014, the South Africa native spoke openly to Net-a-Porter of her desire to have a big family. “I’ve always wanted a family since I was a little girl, a big family," she said at the time. "I’m an only child so I wanted like 10 kids...for sure.”

Levine echoed his love’s sentiments to Ryan Seacrest during a KIIS FM radio interview in November of that same year. “We’re definitely going to do it," the “This Love” singer told the American Idol host at the time. Levine jokingly continued: “I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than would be socially responsible.”

The pair, who began dating in June 2012, made their red carpet debut as a couple the at the GQ Gentlemen's Ball in NYC in October same year. The duo tied the knot two years later.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.