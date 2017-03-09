In 2014, Ben Harper dreamed of expanding his family with wife Jaclyn Matfus. “Look at this woman!” Harper told Us Weekly at the time. “How could I not?”

Now, it’s his reality: The musician, 47, and social activist, 33, will welcome a baby in June, their rep exclusively confirms to Us.

This will be the Grammy-winning artist’s fifth child. He has son Charles and daughter Harper with his first wife, Joanna, and son Ellery and daughter Jaya with actress Laura Dern.

Courtesy of Ben Harper

Though Harper is mum about how he began a romance with Matfus, he explained that their courtship was fate. “We met and didn’t ask for one another’s contacts,” he told Us in 2014. “Then we met again!”

He discreetly wed Matfus on New Year’s Day in 2015. Their next stop after “I do”: the Grammys! Clad in coordinating black ensembles, they made their public debut as newlyweds on the red carpet.

The Innocent Criminals singer is adamant about teaching his kids music very early on.

“Their first songs were when they were in the womb — I played music for them in utero,” he told Fatherly.com in 2015. “I kind of wonder if I played it too loud, developing ear drums and that stuff, because I put the speaker right up to the stomach and let rip with everything from Stevie Wonder to Bob Marley to Bob Dylan to A Tribe Called Quest. I’d be hard-pressed to give an honest answer to what their first songs were after they were born, because there was just always something on the turntable. Music is the daily diet, so I didn’t specifically say, ‘OK, this is the first song.’ Maybe I should have.”

