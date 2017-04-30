The busiest pregnancy ever? Beyoncé, who is expecting twins, attended the inaugural Wearable Art Gala at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 29, to support her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, and stepfather Richard Lawson.

The "Formation" singer, 35, showed off her growing baby bump at the event in a form-fitting, cleavage-baring red gown. She completed the look with a large, intricate flower crown, and wore her naturally curly honey locks down.

Beyoncé attended the gala with her husband, Jay Z, and their daughter, Blue Ivy, 5. The "Empire State of Mind" rapper, 47, looked dapper in a powder blue tuxedo, while Blue donned a pink Mischka Aoki dress and wore her hair in braids.

Queen Bey's former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams also attended the event. They walked the red carpet with Knowles Lawson, while Beyoncé, Jay Z and Blue opted to sneak inside and skipped the carpet. Rowland, 36, wore a ruffled white chiffon gown and a pair of pink high-top Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers, while Williams, 36, looked stunning in a patterned silver dress.

Beyoncé's outing came one day after she attended Jessica Alba's 36th birthday party in West Hollywood.

