Bikini babes! Blac Chyna flaunted her post baby body, and her adorable daughter Dream, when she shared some poolside pictures of them on Instagram on Sunday, March 12.

The makeup artist was soaking up the sun with her BFF Amber Rose, but while Chyna couldn’t wipe the smile off her face, Dream looked less than impressed.

Her famous mom, 28, had dressed her in a white bikini, complete with tassels and a wide brimmed hat too.

Although the 4-month-old tot couldn’t muster a smile for the camera, Chyna was more than happy to showcase her recent weight loss and even struck a model pose on the side of the pool to flaunt her curves.

Dreammmmmmmmmm 🎀 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Last week Chyna revealed she’s lost over 40 pounds since giving birth to Dream in November. She’s dropped from 192 pounds to 148, but her goal is to hit 130 by the summer.

Sunday funday at Muva house A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Kissed A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

She’s been keeping her fans up to speed with her fitness goals, and says a combination of exercise, waist training and healthy eating are helping her slim down.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, Chyna and her ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian, are still living apart following their breakup in February.

The volatile couple, who coparent Dream, are not back together despite reports to the contrary, and multiple sources confirmed to Us that filming of their E! reality show Rob & Chyna has been put on hold too.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!