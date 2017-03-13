Bikini babes! Blac Chyna flaunted her post baby body, and her adorable daughter Dream, when she shared some poolside pictures of them on Instagram on Sunday, March 12.
The makeup artist was soaking up the sun with her BFF Amber Rose, but while Chyna couldn’t wipe the smile off her face, Dream looked less than impressed.
Her famous mom, 28, had dressed her in a white bikini, complete with tassels and a wide brimmed hat too.
Although the 4-month-old tot couldn’t muster a smile for the camera, Chyna was more than happy to showcase her recent weight loss and even struck a model pose on the side of the pool to flaunt her curves.
Last week Chyna revealed she’s lost over 40 pounds since giving birth to Dream in November. She’s dropped from 192 pounds to 148, but her goal is to hit 130 by the summer.
She’s been keeping her fans up to speed with her fitness goals, and says a combination of exercise, waist training and healthy eating are helping her slim down.
My Snap Back is coming along great so far 😊 I've been eating less meat & #WaistTraining w/ @Instacurve_ after having Dream! My results are amazing 😍 This is the only waist trainer that gives me the extra support I need to enhance my body! Wearing it for 6-8 Hrs daily is my routine. If you haven't gotten yours yet, order it now! You'll be so happy with your results 🙆🏽 Use code: "Snapback15" for 15% Off
As Us Weekly exclusively reported, Chyna and her ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian, are still living apart following their breakup in February.
The volatile couple, who coparent Dream, are not back together despite reports to the contrary, and multiple sources confirmed to Us that filming of their E! reality show Rob & Chyna has been put on hold too.
Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!
Add a Comment