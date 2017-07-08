Mommy and me time! Blac Chyna reunited with her daughter, Dream, in a series of cute Snapchat photos and videos on Friday, July 7.

In one picture, the reality star, 29, applied a fun filter and posed for the camera while holding a smiling Dream, 7 months, on her lap. She then shared a sweet video of her little girl sitting in a car seat and showing off her baby teeth. "Hi! Is that a tooth? Is those teeth?" she asked.

Later in the evening, Chyna changed Dream into a pair of adorable pink pajamas. "Go Dream, go Dream!" she chanted as the infant danced along to music playing in the background.

The model shared the posts amid her much-publicized feud with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, who claimed earlier in the week that she had cheated on him with several men during their on-off engagement. Kardashian, 30, also shared nude photos of Chyna during his Instagram tirade on Wednesday, July 5, in addition to alleging that she does drugs and underwent weight-loss surgery.

The Lashed Bar owner has since filed documents seeking a restraining order against the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. In a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, July 7, Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom accused Kardashian of slut-shaming and cyberbullying his ex-fiancée.



"Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: Revenge porn is illegal," Bloom said in the statement. "Cyberbullying your ex is harassment. Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses and be intimate with who she chooses. Chyna and I both believe that this is an important women’s rights issue, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes. It stops now. Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off."



Us Weekly has reached out to Kardashian's rep for comment.

