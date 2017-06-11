Blac Chyna was all smiles as she took her son, King, and daughter, Dream, on a fun-filled trip to Legoland.

Dressed casually in denim overalls, a white sweatshirt, black high tops and a black beanie hiding her long curls, Chyna, 29, looked like any other mom as she wheeled and carried her adorable kids around the park on Saturday, June 10.

The model appeared content to play it low-key for the day with her son and daughter in tow. The trio posed at the entrance of the Legoland California Theme Park, with Chyna captioning a snap on her Instagram, "My poem poem nuggets." She treated her 12.7 million followers to two other cute images of her snuggling up to King, 4, and Dream, 7 months, inside the park.

Chyna (real name Angela White) shares King with rapper Tyga, and Dream with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian. Both kids seemed to have a blast as they spent a day out with their mom. In one pic, a toothless Dream is seen laughing with her mom while she clutches a pacifier. In another, Chyna shows off her muscles by carrying King.

Chyna and Kardashian, 30, have had an on-off relationship. Their struggles were documented on their E! reality series, Rob & Chyna. Before dating Kardashian, Chyna was engaged to Tyga.

Legoland is a favorite destination for the reality star, who was previously photographed there with Kardashian as they celebrated his 29th birthday last year. However, there was no sign of him out with Chyna and the kids over the weekend.

