Candy, please! Carey Mulligan opened up about welcoming her second child as she attended the premiere of her film Mudbound at the New York Film Festival on Thursday, October 12.

"I feel like I’m running on sugar-free Twizzlers," the 32-year-old joked exclusively to Us Weekly. "I mean, my driver just bought sugar-free Twizzlers for me and it’s changed the day for me."

The Oscar nominee and her husband, musician Marcus Mumford, recently became parents of two, but never publicly confirmed Mulligan's pregnancy. The couple are already parents of daughter Evelyn, 2.

Mulligan teased that "lord no" her newborn rarely sleeps through the night, but said that "women can do anything."

"[It's the] message of this film," she told Us of Mudbound, also noting that, yes, she does consider herself a superhero offscreen.

"There’s an element where women have always had to suck it up and get on with it," she added. "As you see in this film, these women in really impossible situations and just do it." Mudbound centers on two men who work on a Mississippi farm after returning home from World War II.

Mulligan and the Mumford & Sons frontman, 30, tied the knot in Somerset, England, in April 2012.

