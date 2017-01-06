Farrah Abraham hasn’t released an album since her (heavily Auto-Tuned!) debut effort My Teenage Dream Ended back in 2012. But the Teen Mom alum treated Us Weekly Video to her vocals when she performed a rendition of her favorite lullaby “Rock-a-Bye Baby.” Watch the single mom of Sophia, 7, show off her skills in the video above.



Abraham, 25, isn’t the only famous mama who stopped by to sing Us to sleep. R&B soloist Kelly Rowland also performed an amazing a cappella version of “Rock-a-Bye Baby,” while Amateur Night actress Jenny Mollen sang “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” in German. “You know the most soothing language in the world is German,” joked mom of Sid, 2, with husband Jason Biggs. Brazilian model Adriana Lima picked a Portuguese number while Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott gave Us goosebumps with “Amazing Grace.”



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Watch the video above to see all five moms showing off their vocal chops.

