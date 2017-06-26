Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Charlotte Church has suffered a miscarriage. The singer shared the news via Twitter on Monday, June 26, after announcing during a concert on May 18 that she was expecting her third child and first baby with boyfriend Johnny Powell.

“Charlotte and [musician Johnny Powell] are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family,” her statement read. “We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.”

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Church, 31, shares kids Ruby, 9, and Dexter, 8, with ex-fiance Gavin Henson. The singer and rugby player called off their engagement in May 2010 after more than five years together. Church started dated Powell later that year.

Last month, the opera singer told The Guardian that she was feeling “brilliant” during her pregnancy.

“It’s great, it’s lovely,” she told the U.K. publication of being pregnant with her third child. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be a party girl again. It feels very different this time around.”

Church welcomed her first child when she was 21 years old.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!