A photo posted by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Baby makes three! Chelsea Peretti announced on Saturday, February 4, that she's pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, Jordan Peele.

"Beyonce schmonce," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress wrote, referencing Beyoncé's recent headline-making announcement that she's expecting twins with husband Jay Z. In Peretti's Instagram selfie, she dons a beige cardigan and shows off her growing baby bump in a tight gray shirt.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Peretti, 38, and Peele, 37, tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in April 2016. She announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of her dog sitting next to a bouquet of flowers and a wedding band. "Eloped a bit ago ... our only witness was this lil guy," she captioned the post.

The Key & Peele co-creator later confirmed the elopement during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I am married to actress Chelsea Peretti," he not-so-subtly announced during a game of trivia. The low-key couple enjoyed a romantic honeymoon in Portofino, Italy, in July 2016.



Peretti and Peele, who started dating in 2012, got engaged in November 2015. "My fiance (lololol) #JordanPeele proposed to me last night during the family talent show lolol," Peretti wrote on Twitter alongside two flower emojis and a red heart. The Fargo alum, meanwhile, simply tweeted a diamond ring emoji.

