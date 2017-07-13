Chris O’Dowd, Wife Dawn O’Porter Welcome Second Child

A new reason to smile! Chris O’ Dowd and his wife, Dawn O’Porter, have welcomed their second child together, O’Porter confirmed on Instagram on Wednesday, July 12.

"Happy to announce I am the proud owner of this chirpy little chap. Born July 1st, his name is Valentine O'Porter, and he is so delicious. Two sons, my goodness,” the British TV presenter, 38, gushed of her son, who was dressed in cute onesie. “#soinlove.”



The Bridesmaids alum also took to social media to share the news: "We had a baby boy last week. Woohoo! His nappy expenses are ridiculous, so this baby is going ‘Cheep’. #DadJoke #Valentine,” the proud dad tweeted on Wednesday, July 12.

O’Porter announced that the couple were expecting a second bundle of joy in a January 10 episode of her podcast, Get It On.

“Hope your 2017 is going really well. Mine certainly is. I am starting a new novel this week, I’m about to turn 38 and I am pregnant,” she revealed.

The writer-producer went on to say: “I’ll be investing in a lot of elasticated trousers and dusting off all my old vintage tents, not unlike a lot of people in January.”

Leading up to baby Valentine’s arrival, O’ Porter shared several maternity styles with fans.

As previously reported — the pair, who are already parents to 2-year-old son Art — met at a dinner party in 2009. The couple married in August 2012 after a seven-month engagement.

