Welcome to the Big Apple! Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Saturday, April 29, to share an adorable picture of herself in New York City with her daughter, Luna.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 31, shared a black-and-white photo with her toddler while sitting on the steps of what appears to be an apartment building. "My stoop buddy," she captioned the cute shot, which shows Luna dressed in a printed onesie.

My stoop buddy A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

Earlier this month, Luna celebrated her first birthday. "Happy first birthday Lu!!!! My lovebug," Teigen captioned a family portrait with her husband, John Legend, and their little girl. "You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in your first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back."



The Cravings cookbook author, who often shares sweet photos of Luna on her social media accounts, recently revealed that she battled postpartum depression after welcoming her first child last year.



"I'm really starting to feel like myself again," Teigen told Refinery29 on April 11. "I feel like everything's coming together really well right now, so I'm feeling really good. I'm in a much better place!"



