Chrissy Teigen is stepping into the light after struggling through the darkness of postpartum depression. The model and Cravings cookbook author, who welcomed daughter Luna one year ago, opened up about how she's feeling these days in a new interview with Refinery29.

"When I was in the midst of everything, I could never imagine myself on the other side of it," she said. "Now, I'm able to look at September, October, November, December, and shake my head at how dark and crazy of a period it was. Unfortunately, you can only really do that when you're out of it. There's no other way to explain it. And there's no better feeling than being out of it."

Which is not to say she has it all figured out. "Of course, you have your good and bad days. I just had a bad day a couple days ago," she shared. "But the bad days do not outweigh the good days anymore. Just when you think it's really, really bad, it's going to get better."

The Lip Sync Battle cohost, 31, first opened up about her battle with postpartum depression in an essay for Glamour in March. At the time, she wrote that she had to postpone work on her second cookbook because of her mental and physical health. But as she told Refinery29, she recently got back on track with the project.

"So as of yesterday, I started doing really great, and I really got back into the mode of cooking," she explained. "I've been emailing my editor and coeditor nonstop for the past two days, making these recipes and brainstorming, and I'm having so much fun. I'm really starting to feel like myself again. … I feel like everything's coming together really well right now, so I'm feeling really good. I'm in a much better place!"

Teigen also opened up about how life has changed with daughter Luna, whom she shares with her husband of three years, John Legend. "You naturally change because there's something else that consumes your mind at all times, and I don't think you can help that, but you can still be cool!" she told Refinery29, adding that she's lucky enough to have her mom as live-in help.

"It's an incredible experience that I'm able to have, because I can maintain this balance of still having a life, and being a mother, and being a mother with a life, and my life being a mother," she said. "And even if you don't have a live-in mom, if you aren't afraid to lean on other people when you need it, I don't think you have to feel like you have to give everything up. But it does change you, and that's why I think you have to be completely ready."

Teigen was ready, but she acknowledges that being a parent isn't for everyone. "I don't feel like people should be pressured to have children," she told the site. "I'm sure that when you announce that fact to somebody, they're very quick to be like, 'Gasp! Why don't you want kids?' And I've never been that way with people, because I don't think any of us should assume all women's goals are to have kids. It's a choice!"

