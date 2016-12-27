Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Ren Stevens is a mom! Former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, on Christmas Eve.



The Even Stevens alum, 32, revealed the news on Facebook. "Brendan & I are excited to announce the birth of our daughter, Isabella Victoria Rooney!" Romano wrote. "Born Christmas Eve at 3:52 PM. We are so blessed and so thankful for everyone's support during this special time."

Romano and her husband, Brendan Rooney, revealed in June that they were getting ready to welcome a daughter. The actress showed off her growing baby bump several times throughout her pregnancy.

Last week, Romano posted a photo of her bare belly while wearing a black bra. "Me having a full on conversation with my bump about motivating to get dressed for a holiday party. Haha. I'm trying guys," she captioned the Instagram pic on December 14. "#soclose #10days #prayers #motivation #holidayparty #letsdothis #canIwearleggings @boobdesign."

When you wanna get your holiday shop on but you're 2cm dialated...#rideordie #costco #swag #nomnom #holiday A photo posted by Christy Carlson Romano (@thechristycarlsonromano) on Dec 17, 2016 at 9:32am PST

Three days later, she joked about riding a Costco cart as she did last-minute food shopping. "When you wanna get your holiday shop on but you're 2cm dialated," she captioned a pic of herself in a store aisle. "#rideordie #costco #swag #nomnom #holiday."

Romano is best known for playing Ren Stevens on Even Stevens from 2000 to 2003. The comedy also starred Shia LaBeouf, Tom Virtue and Donna Pescow.



