Oh, happy day! Ciara has given birth to her second child, her first with husband Russell Wilson, Us Weekly can confirm.

The happy mom revealed she'd given birth to a baby girl on Friday, April 28. Sharing the news in an Instagram post that showed her cradling her bump on the beach, Ciara wrote, "Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm. 7lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017. Photo By Daddy."

The "I Bet" singer, 31, announced in October that she and Wilson, 28, were expecting. “On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I'm excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give…" she captioned an Instagram photo of the NFL player touching her growing belly.

The news came three months after Ciara — who shares son Future Jr., 2, with her ex-husband, Future — and Wilson tied the knot in England on July 6. Wilson popped the question in March 2016, and the couple stayed abstinent until they got married.

Lester Cohen/WireImage

"I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship — and once you know you're really great friends and you're what we call 'equally yoked,' where you share the same values or the same outlook on life, it kind of sets the tone," Ciara explained of their decision to wait to have sex in an interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa for its February 2017 issue. "Knowing that you'll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important, and very powerful."

"I have to give credit to my husband for sharing those views. It's awesome how it all worked out," she added of the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. "We women think with our hearts and with our minds. When we see a guy, we envision what he's like and whether this could be something special. Guys see us from an exterior point of view — that's something I learned along the way as a woman.… You shouldn't feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you."

Wilson, for his part, gushed about Ciara during an appearance at the Rock Church in July 2016. "She's everything you could ever want, honestly," he said at the time. "Funny thing is, I told somebody that that’s the girl I wanted to be with before I ever met her. I told somebody, 'I’m probably going to end up with Ciara.'"

