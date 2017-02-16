The smallest strut ever! Coco Austin and Ice T’s daughter, Chanel, made her runway debut during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 15. The adorable 14-month-old wore a bow headband and a teeny black and red Nike Jordan tracksuit during the Rookie USA Collection show.
Austin, 37, and Ice T, who donned a matching tracksuit, posed with baby Chanel for photographers before helping their little girl stand at the end of the catwalk.
“Runway pic from yesterdays Nike/Jordan Fashion Show.. Chanel was in a daze (not amused) but managed to wave to the crowd,” Coco shared on Instagram on Thursday, February 16, along with a sweet snap of her mini-me waving to the crowd from the runway. “First time ever I'm on the catwalk with out heels..I'm clumsy in flats but actually I was wearing sneaker wedges but its still weird)..lol.”
The Ice Loves Coco alum later shared a second photo from the show on Instagram, joking about her daughter’s reaction: “Chanel was like, ‘Screw posing, this runway is kinda high, you got me right?’”
The rapper and model welcomed baby Chanel in November 2015 and have been documenting her life via social media ever since, even creating a Twitter and Instagram account for her just hours after she was born.
“My 1st fashion show! I made it to the end of the runway and hit a standing pose,” a caption on Chanel’s own Instagram account read. “Of course we represented by wearing Nike gear for Jordan. Someday I will be able to walk it.”
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!
Add a Comment