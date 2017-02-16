The smallest strut ever! Coco Austin and Ice T’s daughter, Chanel, made her runway debut during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 15. The adorable 14-month-old wore a bow headband and a teeny black and red Nike Jordan tracksuit during the Rookie USA Collection show.

Austin, 37, and Ice T, who donned a matching tracksuit, posed with baby Chanel for photographers before helping their little girl stand at the end of the catwalk.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

“Runway pic from yesterdays Nike/Jordan Fashion Show.. Chanel was in a daze (not amused) but managed to wave to the crowd,” Coco shared on Instagram on Thursday, February 16, along with a sweet snap of her mini-me waving to the crowd from the runway. “First time ever I'm on the catwalk with out heels..I'm clumsy in flats but actually I was wearing sneaker wedges but its still weird)..lol.”

The Ice Loves Coco alum later shared a second photo from the show on Instagram, joking about her daughter’s reaction: “Chanel was like, ‘Screw posing, this runway is kinda high, you got me right?’”



Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

The rapper and model welcomed baby Chanel in November 2015 and have been documenting her life via social media ever since, even creating a Twitter and Instagram account for her just hours after she was born.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

“My 1st fashion show! I made it to the end of the runway and hit a standing pose,” a caption on Chanel’s own Instagram account read. “Of course we represented by wearing Nike gear for Jordan. Someday I will be able to walk it.”



Earlier when I was on my way to my runway debut for a Nike/ Jordan Fashion show.. I had to get my game face together cuz I was sleepy Headband- @prettybyangelise A post shared by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:11pm PST

