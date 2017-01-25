Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley on November 1, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images

He’s here! Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney and his fiancée, Hannah Billingsley, have welcomed their first child together. The couple welcomed son Asher James Mooney to the world on Tuesday, January 24.

“It’s hard to describe the love you feel for the first time when you hold your child. I will never be the same,” the country star, 25, captioned a family photo from the hospital to announce the happy news. “Asher James, I promise to be the father you deserve. And Hannah, I promise to be the husband you want and need. I love you both so much. You’ve given me everything I never knew I needed. Welcome to the world Asher James Mooney. 1/24/2017”



Prior to Asher’s arrival, the engaged couple kept fans updated via social media. “The time is nigh. #AsherJames @hannah.billingsley,” Mooney captioned a selfie with the former Miss Arkansas, also 25, in a hospital bed eating ice chips earlier in the day on Tuesday. Mooney also shared lyrics he wrote for his newborn son on Instagram, gushing: “I can’t wait to feel your heartbeat … I’m already holding back my tears.”

The time is nigh. #AsherJames @hannah.billingsley A photo posted by Shay Mooney (@shaymooney) on Jan 24, 2017 at 7:48am PST

The new parents announced they were expecting this past October, both sharing a photo of themselves holding up a onesie that said “I’m With the Band.” The “From the Ground Up” singer previously shared via social media that they chose the name Asher because it means “fortunate; blessed; happy one.”



Congrats!

