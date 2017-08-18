Captain is a dad! Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis have welcomed their first child together.

"Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, Bella Raine Jeter, born Thursday, August 17," the Players' Tribune Twitter account tweeted on Friday, August 18.

The retired New York Yankees player, 42, and Davis, 27, announced in February that they were expecting a baby girl. "Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future," the model wrote on Jeter’s website, The Players’ Tribune, at the time. "Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him."

The couple hope that their kids' lives will be "as 'normal'" as possible. "They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people," she added. "We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be ‘Dad.’ That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs."

Jeter and Davis began dating in 2012. They tied the knot on a golf course at Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California, in July 2016.



