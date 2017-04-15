So long, perfectly coiffed hair! Donald Trump Jr. shared a cute video of his daughter Chloe messing up his brown locks on Saturday, April 15.

"Chloe beating up her daddy this morning. #familytime #family #weekend #daddysgirl," the 39-year-old businessman wrote on Instagram. In the video, Chloe, 2, tousles her dad's normally slicked-back hair while sitting on his shoulders.

"What are you doing? I thought I was giving you a ride," he says. "I thought I was giving you a ride! Hey, look, I got you. I got you on video. Torturing daddy. I love you."



At the end of the clip, Chloe playfully hits Trump Jr. on his head as she giggles. "Hey, ow!" he exclaims. "You're crazy. You're crazy! Are you crazy? Ow!"

Later in the day, President Donald Trump's eldest child headed to a cake-decorating event to celebrate Easter at the real estate mogul's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. "Annual Easter Bunny cake making session," Trump Jr. captioned a collage of pictures of his kids Kai, 9, Tristan, 5, Spencer, 4, and Chloe. (He also shares 8-year-old son Donald III with wife Vanessa Trump, though it is unclear if Donald III attended the event.)

"I think Chloe, Spencer and Tristan ate most of the icing and candy decorations way before they even got on the cake but they had fun," the Trump Organization executive added.

