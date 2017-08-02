She’s here! Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and his wife, Elena Samodanova, welcomed their second child, a baby girl, in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, August 1, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. She now joins big sister Olivia, 6.



"Mother and baby are doing great and sister Olivia couldn’t be happier!" his rep tells Us in a statement. "Gleb was released from the Dancing with the Stars tour so he could join his family for this monumental occasion."



Zlata was born at 10:26 p.m. and weighed in at 7.9 pounds. "Elena and baby are doing great!" Savchenko, 33, adds to Us. "Olivia is very excited to meet her younger sister."

The Russian-born dancer and choreographer previously appeared on the U.K., Australian and Russian versions of Dancing With the Stars and also competed on Britain’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2015. He said in an interview last year that he would not be returning to the U.K. hit because he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“I think my family is more important than fame,” he told The Sun at the time. “My wife needs to feel loved and I want to see my daughter grow up.”

Samodanova, who is also a professional dancer, announced that the couple were expecting a second daughter in March, taking to Twitter.

Barry King/Getty Images

“I'm so excited to share our BiG news: ‘We're expected a baby girl, a second little girl,’” the Dancing With the Stars Russia judge tweeted. “my Family @Gleb_Savchenko #oliviasavchenko”

Pick up the next issue of Us Weekly to see exclusive photos of Savchenko and his family introducing their baby girl to the world.

