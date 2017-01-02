So smitten! Ellen Pompeo can’t get enough of her new son, Eli Christopher.

As Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the Grey’s Anatomy star and her husband, Chris Ivery, have welcomed their third child together, and it looks like the mom-of-three is loving having a baby in the house again.



Pompeo posted an adorable black and white video to Instagram on Sunday, January 1, where she’s dancing around the kitchen, holding her bundle of joy close to her face.



“Boy crazy,” she wrote. “Here’s to a year filled with happiness and love! Happy New Year.”



Boy Crazy....Here's to a year filled with happiness and love! Happy New Year ❤️🌎❤️ A video posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

Her rep confirmed to Us that she and Ivery had become parents again, saying: “Family and baby are all doing great.”



The couple wed in November 2007 and have two daughters, Stella Luna, seven, and Sienna May, two.

Pompeo gave birth to their first born in 2009 and in October 2014 she announced they’d welcomed their second child via surrogate.



❤️Eli Christopher❤️ Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I've got a new guy A photo posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on Dec 29, 2016 at 11:21am PST

On Thursday, December 29, Pompeo shared the first photo of Eli with her fans. The snap posted on Instagram showed Ivery snuggling with his son.

She captioned the cute picture: "Chris Ivery just fell a notch. I've got a new guy.”

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



