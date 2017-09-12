President Donald Trump's ninth grandchild is here. Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

"@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric 'Luke' Trump at 8:50 this morning," Eric posted via Twitter on Tuesday, September 12.



Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images

Eric confirmed that the couple were expecting their first bundle of joy via Twitter in March.



.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning. pic.twitter.com/b8zRSktcd8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 12, 2017

“@LaraLeaTrump & I are excited to announce that we are adding a boy to #TeamTrump in September. It's been an amazing year. We are blessed!” the businessman, 33, wrote alongside an adorable snap, who kisses his wife as she smiles ear-to-ear.

.@LaraLeaTrump & I are excited to announce that we are adding a boy to #TeamTrump in September. It's been an amazing year. We are blessed! pic.twitter.com/ENrhdxdziA — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 20, 2017

And since their announcement, the former Inside Edition producer, 34, has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram.

In June, Lara celebrated her baby shower with friends and family, and shared several fun snaps from the event.

“I’m so blessed! 💙💙💙 #BestBabyShowerEver (👗: @realoscarlopez ❤️)” she captioned the sweet pic of her sister-in-law Ivanka Trump cradling her growing baby bump.



I'm so blessed! 💙💙💙 #BestBabyShowerEver (👗: @realoscarlopez ❤️) A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

In that same month, Laura acknowledged her father-in-law and husband in a thoughtful Father’s Day message that she shared on Instagram.

“Also wishing a #HappyFathersDay to my father-in-law and Happy future Father's Day to my husband!! 😘” she said at the time.



Also wishing a #HappyFathersDay to my father-in-law and Happy future Father's Day to my husband!! 😘 A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Even as Lara’s due date approached, she found the energy to work out.

“Baby workout! 👼🏼💪🏽 @teammaloney 💪🏽 #FiveWeeksToGo” she captioned a video of herself working out on August 8.



Baby workout! 👼🏼💪🏽 @teammaloney 💪🏽 #FiveWeeksToGo 🤰🏼 A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on Aug 8, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

President Trump, 71, is already a grandfather to eight. Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, share Kai, 10, Donald III, 8, Tristan, 5, Spencer, 4, and Chloe, 3. Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, share Arabella, 6, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 1.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.