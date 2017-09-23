Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Keeping up with the Konspiracies! Amid the news that Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, the internet is full of people speculating that she is actually the surrogate for her sister Kim Kardashian.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and husband Kanye West turned to surrogacy for baby no. 3 after the Selfish author had high-risk pregnancies with daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 21 months. A source exclusively told Us in late July that the surrogate is expected to give birth to the couple's third child in January 2018.



As previously reported, an insider told Us Weekly that the Life of Kylie star is “at least four months” pregnant with her first child —a girl — with rapper Scott.



After Jenner’s pregnancy news broke on Friday, September 22, the internet erupted with some conspiracy theorists openly wondering if Jenner, 20, is carrying her half-sister’s child.

One Twitter user wrote, “What if the twist in the alleged Kylie Jenner pregnancy is that she's Kim and Kanye's surrogate for baby no. 3?” Another mused, “Anyone else think Kylie is just carrying a baby for Kim & Kanye?”

Another person quipped, “If Kylie Jenner is actually pregnant, it’s because she’s Kim’s surrogate. She’s a business woman come on now.”

For her part, Kardashian has stayed mum about both hot topics, but that didn’t stop her fans from inquiring about the rumors by commenting on a tweet she wrote on Saturday, September 23.

“Look at this little seahorse swimming in our polluted waters. This is the [world] we are creating,” she tweeted, alongside a photo of a seahorse holding a Q-tip, to which one follower simply put, “Okay yes pollution is real but I need answers about Kylie's pregnancy.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that Kardashian and her husband chose a San Diego mom in her late 20s as their surrogate. The woman has reportedly served as a surrogate before, even appearing in a promotional video about the process with her family.

