Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced on Thursday, September 14, that they have split after eight years of marriage. However, just months earlier, they were planning on becoming a family of four.

"They were trying to have another baby as of last year," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. "There had been a lot of talk in Fergie and Josh's household about expanding the family."



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The former couple, who tied the knot in Malibu in January 2009, are the parents of 4-year-old son Axl. Though they have now parted ways, the stars are amicably coparenting their little guy. "They are still very friendly and get along," the insider tells Us.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Fergie, 42, and Duhamel, 44, confirmed in a joint statement to Us that they had called it quits: "With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

While the news came as a shock to many fans, a source exclusively told Us that the pair "had been having problems" for a while. "He moved out around early spring," the insider added. "They are both really good people and committed to their son, but they are too different to make it work."



Now, Fergie is focusing on the upcoming release of her new album, Double Dutchess, which includes gut-wrenching lyrics about heartbreak.

