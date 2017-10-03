Fitness Model Shows Off Six-Pack Abs a Week After Giving Birth

Fit model Chontel Duncan knew there was going to be backlash when she shared a photo of her six-pack abs just one week after giving birth.

“Now before anyone jumps down my throat saying anything negative, think before you type,” the Australian trainer began in a lengthy Instagram post published on Friday, September 29. “Everyone is unique and different in their own special way. There is no ‘one journey’ or one way, this is my ‘normal.’” In the picture, Duncan, who welcomed her son Swayde, on September 20 via c-section, poses in a bra and underwear with her impossibly flat tummy on full display.

In her caption, the 28-year-old added that she was “blessed” with an easy pregnancy free of morning sickness.

The 6-foot-1 fitness instructor soared to internet stardom when she was pregnant with her son Jeremiah, now 18 months. Wanting to prove a point about how women carry babies differently, Duncan Instagrammed a belly comparison photo of herself and her friend Nat, who was just four weeks further** along in her pregnancy. In the image, Duncan's bump is significantly smaller.

“Each woman carries differently and this most certainly doesn’t mean one is doing something wrong or not healthy,” Duncan, a former Miss Universe finalist, shared in her November 2015 post. “We both have healthy growing babies & we both have had incredible pregnancies so far, feeling amazing & full of energy.”

Courtesy Chontel Duncan/Instagram

She continued: “We worked out that we are 4 weeks apart, so our little ones will be the same age, same grade and potential best buds.”

