Noam Galai/WireImage

Million Dollar Listing New York star Fredrik Eklund spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about starting a family after he and husband Derek Kaplan’s surrogate miscarried twins in 2015.

“We’re on our way now,” the real estate broker, 40, teased at the MDLNY season 6 premiere party at New York City’s Marquee on Wednesday, May 24. “But I can’t say anything else. We are on our way. Things are changing now. I feel good.”

Presley Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Before his devastating loss, Eklund frequently discussed his dream of being a dad — specifically, to a daughter named Milla — on Million Dollar Listing New York. The TV personality revealed the tragic news of the miscarriage via Instagram in September 2015. “I’m sad to share we’ve had a failed pregnancy,” he captioned a photo of himself with his artist hubby looking out at a beautiful sunset. “I have cried so much that I can’t cry anymore. We were pregnant with twins but we’re not anymore.”

Though the miscarriage was “difficult” for Eklund and Kaplan (they tied the knot in 2013), the Bravolebrity told Us that he also feels for their surrogate.

“I'm also trying to be respectful that we are two guys trying to have a baby and when we've been sad and we've had our thing, we haven't even had anything happen to our bodies,” he explained. “So I am very respectful of that side of it which is a little unknown to me and what our surrogates have gone through.”

Million Dollar Listing New York returns to Bravo for a sixth season on Thursday, May 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!