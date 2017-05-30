Lionel Hahn/Abaca/Startraksphoto.com

The countdown is on! George Clooney hinted that his wife, Amal Clooney, who’s pregnant with twins, could give birth at any minute.

The 56-year-old actor spoke about his impending parenthood in a video message while presenting the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity. The Oscar winner couldn’t make it to the Yerevan, Armenia, ceremony on Monday, May 29.

“I’m sorry that I can’t be with you all tonight in Yerevan, but I can say in all sincerity that I am with you in spirit … I really would have been there, but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home,” he said, per The New York Post’s Page Six.

Us Weekly confirmed in February that the Suburbicon star and Amal, 39, who tied the knot in September 2014, are expecting twins.

Back in March, George told Extra that his spouse was enjoying her pregnancy and said that he is ready for first-time fatherhood. "She is doing really great. She is amazing. I don't have anything to do. There is nothing I can do to help, but make tea and stuff," he said at the time. "I know swaddling… I know what I'm in for. For me, not for the kids.”

In February, George said that the jet-setting couple are being more "responsible" about their travel plans ahead of Amal’s June due date. "We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger. I won’t go to South Sudan anymore or the Congo; Amal will no longer go to Iraq, and she’ll avoid places where she knows she isn’t welcome," he told Paris Match magazine. "We have the chance to live between three countries: Italy, America and England. But as soon as the children go to school, it’ll be necessary to choose where to settle. In the meantime, we will continue to move according to our respective schedules."

