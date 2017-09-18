Surprise! Hilarie Burton and The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan are expecting their second child together. The One Tree Hill alum debuted her baby bump as the couple attended the 2017 Emmy Awards in L.A. on Sunday, September 17.

Burton’s former One Tree Hill costar Barbara Alyn Woods exclusively told Us Weekly about their expanding family. She bumped into Morgan at the star-studded event and he told her about the pregnancy news.



Burton, 35, and Morgan, 51, began dating in 2009. “Their relationship moved really quickly,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

The longtime couple are already parents of son Augustus, 7. (Us broke the news of his arrival in May 2010.)

That same year, Burton briefly opened up about their family in an interview with the Associated Press. “[We’re] really happy, and we're a very good team. And we got very lucky that our family is what it is,” she said at the time. "I want to protect them like a mama wolf should.”



Burton and Morgan co-own a candy shop, Samuel’s Sweet Shop, with Paul Rudd, in Rhinebeck, New York.

