When not killing off beloved TV characters in the goriest way possible, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (a.k.a. Negan) is satisfying his sweet tooth! Earlier this year, the Walking Dead actor, 50, revealed in an interview with Stephen Colbert that he actually co-owns a candy shop with Paul Rudd.

"Do you really also own a candy shop with Paul Rudd?" Colbert, 52, asked during the February episode.

"Yes! Yeah, that is true. Yeah, we own a candy shop," Morgan said, laughing.

Colbert quipped: "Are you Willy Wonka?"

Morgan had a simple explanation for their side business. He bought the store after he and his longtime partner, One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton, moved to upstate New York with their son Augustus 6. (Rudd, 47, grew up on the east coast in Passaic, New Jersey, and costarred with Morgan in the 2014 comedy They Came Together.)

"The first guy I met in this town called Rhinebeck was Ira, and he owned this candy store. He passed away a couple years ago, and Paul and I had been friends for a while and [Paul and I] just didn't want it to turn into a smoothie stand or something," Morgan explained to the late-night host. "It had been there since the early '90s, so we were like, 'Yeah, let's pool our money together and get a candy store.' So now we're the proud owners of Samuel's Sweet Shop!"

Morgan's appearance on The Late Show resurfaced this week following The Walking Dead's epic season 7 premiere on Sunday. In the episode, which was teased for months, Morgan's arch-villain Negan ruthlessly murders Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) by clubbing them to a pulp with his barb-wire baseball bat, Lucille.

Negan's attacks caused an uproar with die-hard fans of the AMC drama. Morgan's son, however, probably could not care less.

"He doesn't know exactly what I do for a living … But by far, the candy store wins out," the Grey's Anatomy and Good Wife alum told Colbert in February. "He thinks he owns it. People come into the store and if he's there he says, 'Welcome to my candy shop.' And then he steals the candy."

