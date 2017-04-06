Hilary Duff Reveals First Gift Son Luca Picked Out for Her

She’s someone’s superhero! Hilary Duff took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 5, to share with fans the first gift her 5-year-old son, Luca, gave her: a Wonder Woman watch.

“This is the first gift Luca has ever actually picked out for me all by himself❤️,” the Younger actress, 29, captioned a photo of her new present sitting pretty on her wrist. “I couldn't love it more. Going to wear this bad ass thing till it breaks #luckymom #wonderwomanrules”

Earlier in the day, Duff — who shares Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie — posted another sweet snap, this time with her little guy. “Look what I found. My favorite little soul 💔💔❤,” she wrote alongside a pic of herself holding Luca in her lap. “Can't explain the feeling.”

The “Sparks” singer’s touching posts come weeks after she opened up to Redbook about the struggles of splitting Luca’s time between herself and Comrie, 36, with whom she called it quits in 2014 after nearly four years of marriage.



"Some of my friends tell me, 'God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him,’” Duff, who finalized her divorce from Comrie in February 2016, told the magazine. “I'm divorced, and it sucks. Well, it did suck for a while; now it's just normal. But it's true, I do get a break,” she added. “I had Luca by myself for a few weeks, no help, when Mike was on the road, and when he got home I was like, 'He's yours! Bye!'"

The former couple, who share joint custody of Luca, have maintained an amicable relationship since pulling the plug on their romance. When it comes to her love life, the Disney Channel alum — who has been dating her music producer Matthew Koma for a few months — also told Redbook that she normally isn’t so lucky. "I never think being single sucks until I go out in L.A. with my girlfriends and the options are terrible,” she admitted. “I really attract the old men!"



