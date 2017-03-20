The world is his oyster! Hilary Duff posted a heartfelt message to Instagram on Sunday, March 19, wishing her 5-year-old son, Luca, a happy birthday ahead of his Ghostbusters-themed party.

The mom-of-one took the opportunity to tell him just how much he’s loved, in a post dedicated to his mini milestone.

“Hey kid,” she wrote alongside a sunset photo of the son she shares with her ex-husband, retired hockey player, Mike Comrie. “The past 5 years have been the BEST, hardest, most blessed years of my life. I love you so much. The world is yours my love ...I hope you take it. Happy Birthday Luca Cruz.”

The Younger star, 29, then threw him a party on Sunday, complete with face painting and even a visit from an Oscar Mayer Wiener food truck.

Duff shared several videos and photos to Snapchat as they partied in the yard of her Los Angeles home.

Although she adores being a mommy, she admits being a divorced, single mom “sucks.”

"Some of my friends tell me, 'God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him,’” she said in an interview in Redbook’s March 2017 issue. “I'm divorced, and it sucks. Well, it did suck for a while; now it's just normal. But it's true, I do get a break. I had Luca by myself for a few weeks, no help, when Mike was on the road, and when he got home I was like, 'He's yours! Bye!'"

The couple split in 2014 after nearly four years of marriage, but Duff is now dating music producer Matthew Koma.

