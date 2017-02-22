Haley Joy is already so loved! Hoda Kotb took to Twitter on Wednesday, February 22, to reveal the adorable gift Andy Cohen bought for her newly adopted daughter.

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

"Thank you @Andy .. as soon as she wakes up .. she will meet her first gigantic @Snoopy," the Today show cohost, 53, tweeted alongside a photo of herself snuggling with an enormous stuffed animal version of Charlie Brown's beloved beagle from the Peanuts comics.



Kotb surprised viewers on Tuesday, February 21, when she called in to the NBC morning show and revealed that she had adopted Haley. "She's a Valentine's baby. She's a little nugget. She is the love of my life," Kotb gushed. "I didn't know my heart could feel like this. This is a moment in my life that I never thought would happen, and here it is, happening to me. Wow."



Today's official Instagram account shared the first photo of the news anchor holding her newborn baby. "Welcome to the family, Haley Joy!" the caption read. Kotb added on Twitter, "Be still my heart. My prayers have been answered #HaleyJoy and as a friend said today- - she is 'right on time.'"



Speaking to an emotional Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager on Tuesday, Kotb revealed the special meaning behind her baby's name. "Haley is because of Halley's Comet," she explained, referencing the comet that is only visible from Earth every 75 years. "It was one of those things where I just picture her sailing through the sky."



As for Haley's middle name? "Joy just because she brings us joy," the TV personality added. "She's got a beautiful way about her."

Several Today cohosts, including Gifford and Hager, shared congratulatory messages to Kotb on social media. Savannah Guthrie, who is scheduled to return to the show next week after a maternity leave, tweeted, "Overjoyed for @hodakotb and her little comet Haley - a brilliant flash of light for our world. Love love love and LOVE."

Haley is the first child for Kotb, who moved in with her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, last October after three years of dating. She was previously married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 to 2007.

