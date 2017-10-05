They hit a triple! Two Kardashian sisters and the youngest Jenner are all preparing to add to their growing brood, and it takes a village: “They all take turns watching the group of kids,” a source explains exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Though technically not pregnant, Kim Kardashian revealed in the teaser for season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, “We’re having a baby!” Multiple sources have confirmed to Us that she and husband Kanye West are expecting a girl via surrogate, with one insider adding the baby will arrive “in December/January.”



Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Kim (who suffered life-threatening complications carrying daughter North and son Saint) is keeping busy: “I’m, like, the most fit I’ve ever been,” she recently told Allure. Between daily workouts and finishing drawn-out home renovations, Kim has been on rumor patrol, shutting down a report that she “didn’t respond well at first” to news of sister Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy with a September 26 tweet: “This sounds like a very fake story…”

Since Jenner, 20, learned she’s expecting a child with boyfriend of five months Travis Scott, she’s been staying close to her family. After the initial surprise, she “talked through her decision” with mom Kris Jenner and Kim, who a source reveals has been “giving Kylie advice” as her pregnancy progresses. Another insider tells Us, “Sharing this newfound life adventure with Khloé” has also helped Jenner feel “super prepared.” And although the beauty mogul has remained mum about the news, a source promises that season 14 of KUWTK “will heavily document the pregnancies.”

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Jenner is at least four months along and is “keeping things sacred” for now, an insider explains, but “she won’t leave the public eye; she has too much going on with work.” So far, the insider adds, Jenner is taking things day by day: “Kylie and Travis have talked about marriage and baby names, but they don’t want to jump into anything too quickly.”

BACKGRID

For 33-year-old Khloe Kardashian, the timing of her pregnancy couldn’t be better. After she seemingly struggled to conceive with ex-husband Lamar Odom (they separated in 2013 and divorced in 2016), the Good American cofounder claimed in June that she only “fake tried” to have Odom’s baby upon realizing “the circumstances weren’t the healthiest.” Now, she’s at least four months pregnant with boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s child, and a source tells Us she is “over the moon that this happened with [him].”



In July, Khloe revealed on KUWTK that she was “not on birth control,” and an insider dishes the pair “talked about having kids.” Although they “are not closer to getting engaged,” the insider says, Khloe and the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers forward — who has a son with ex Jordan Craig — do “have long-term plans. They are madly in love with each other.”

