Their dreams are coming true! Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed, who announced on May 4 in matching Instagram posts that they are expecting their first child, “really wanted a baby,” an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Nikki said she always knew she wanted to have kids before she turned 30,” the insider says of the 28-year-old Twilight vet, who married the Vampire Diaries alum two years ago.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

And Somerhalder, 38, was on board. The philanthropy-minded actor — he founded an eponymous charity dedicated to protecting the environment in 2010 — told Modern Luxury in October he’d “absolutely, definitely” have children with Reed. Adds the insider, “They are incredibly happy together. Ian worships Nikki. He’s so sweet to her and treats her like a queen!”



The Lost alum, who shares nine pets with his wife, has been beyond excited about adding to their family. “In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter,” he gushed in his Instagram post announcing Reed’s pregnancy. “This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast…because that’s what they do, they grow so fast.”



The couple did not reveal the sex of the baby or when Reed is due to give birth.

