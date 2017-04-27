Ice T and Coco Austin know people are watching — and judging — every move they make, especially with their daughter, Chanel, 17 months. But they don't let it get to them. Us Weekly caught up with the couple on Wednesday, April 26, at the CYBEX MIOS launch in New York City, where they talked about dealing with people scrutinizing their parenting. Watch the video above for more!

"I think you have people watching you, but it depends if you care about scrutiny," Ice T, 59, said. "Like, we don't care. … We're kinda immune to all that. Some people, it really bothers them what other people say. But they gotta know, they're just people [at] home, just talking mess."

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

The Licious Clothing designer, 38, agreed that she and her husband of 15 years aren't bothered by the criticism. "We face scrutiny whether you have a baby or not, so having a baby, you're like in this little microscope, because they want you to do something wrong so they can say something bad, that you're a bad mother," she added. "But we're just like regular moms, we're still trying to figure it out. We don't know everything, we're not perfect."

Ice T might disagree with that last part. Asked how they balance parenthood with their busy work lives, the Law & Order: SVU star quipped, "She's supermom."

"It's hard, it's hard," Austin admitted. The only time I can do work is within a two-hour period, and that's when she's sleeping … during her nap time. And in that two-hour period, I have to get all my stuff done. And it's really, really hard."

Watch the video above to find out what's in Austin's diaper bag, her plans for Mother's Day and her healthy-living secrets.

