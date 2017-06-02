Is Carey Mulligan Pregnant With Baby No. 2?

Another bundle of joy? Carey Mulligan stepped out for dinner in London on Thursday, June 1, and showed off what appeared to be a very noticeable baby bump.

The actress, 32, and husband Marcus Mumford welcomed their first child, Evelyn, in September 2015. "They have been loving being parents and their friends and family are thrilled,” a source told Us at the time.

Mulligan opened up about first-time motherhood weeks after giving birth. "The last couple of weeks have been pretty stressful," the Suffrage star said at the Elle’s Women in Hollywood event in October 2015, per E! News. "Doing press and doing it with a tiny baby, timing has been very important and babies do what they want, which is a challenge.”

She added, “But it's really helpful when you have Meryl Streep backstage at events shouting at people on your behalf — telling them to hurry the hell up because you have a nursing mother here."

Mulligan and her musician hubby, 30, tied the knot in a stunning April 2012 wedding ceremony in Somerset, England. The Walker star and the Mumford & Sons frontman were previously childhood pen pals before their friendship turned romantic in 2011. Famous pals including Jake Gyllenhaal, Sienna Miller and Colin Firth attended the pair’s nuptials.

"They're a great couple," an insider previously told Us. "Very sweet."

