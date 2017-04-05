Ivanka Trump opened up to CBS This Morning’s Gayle King about raising her three children, Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 12 months — whom she shares with husband Jared Kushner — in their new home of Washington, D.C. According to the New York City native, 35, she and her family are quickly settling into life in the nation’s capital.

“I really love living in D.C.,” the eldest daughter of Donald said during her sit-down with King, 62, her first televised interview since her father took office in January, which aired on Wednesday, April 5. “I really enjoy it here with my children.”

Ivanka, who never envisioned herself leaving the Big Apple, added: “My business was there. My life was there, so this is actually an amazing moment in time where I came to Washington and I told Jared with — with my kids, I — I wanna treat it almost like I’m a visitor.”

J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images

Since making the move, the businesswoman has been taking advantage of all the unique opportunities she wasn’t able to experience in Manhattan. Most recently, the new D.C. resident treated her kids to a monster truck show in nearby Baltimore, Maryland.

“Every week, I take my children to a different museum or cultural institution. We went to the Supreme Court. We’ve been to five or six museums,” she said. “We went to the monster truck show. So just having real unique experience with my children. … Not exactly a cultural experience but Joseph loved it. They don’t have them nearby in in New York because I’ve looked for years. We went in Baltimore.”

Ivanka, who previously lived in an apartment in NYC, also raved about her new outdoor space. “I have a backyard with a swing set,” she told King. “As a New Yorker, that doesn’t happen. So it’s a small backyard, and my kids swing into the hedge. It’s great.”

During her chat on CBS This Morning, the mom of three — who just accepted an unpaid role as the assistant to the president — also defended herself against critics who believe she has been too “complicit” when it comes to her potential influence on her dad and his administration.

"If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit," Ivanka said. "I don't know that the critics who may say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I’m doing. So I hope to make a positive impact. I don’t know what it means to be complicit, but, you know, I hope time will prove that I have done a good job, and much more importantly, that my father's administration is the success that I know it will be."

