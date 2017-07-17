Jade Roper Celebrates Her Baby Shower With 'Bachelor' BFFs

Jade is my first friend to ever be pregnant. I'm in total awe of this woman. She gets more beautiful inside and out everyday. #babyjanner 🎀 A post shared by Ashley Iaconetti (@ashley_iaconetti) on Jul 16, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

Jade Roper’s future daughter got showered in style on Sunday, July 16, at a girly baby shower with Bachelor alumni in attendance.

Ashley Iaconetti, Becca Tilley, Kristina Schulman, Carly Waddell and some Bachelor producers were all on hand at The Garland in Hollywood for the feminine, flower-filled fete, which featured a pink cotton candy wall. Roper wore a lavender, one-shouldered gown for the occasion, along with a flower crown.

A post shared by Lindsay Liles (@lindsayliles) on Jul 16, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

“Jade is my first friend to ever be pregnant. I'm in total awe of this woman. She gets more beautiful inside and out everyday. #babyjanner,” Iaconetti wrote on Instagram of the 30-year-old mom-to-be.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Roper appeared on season 19 of The Bachelor with Chris Soules. She and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, met on season two of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015. The pair announced that they are expecting their first child in a March 8 post, writing: "Feeling crazy grateful to finally share a little secret we've been keeping! We're already absolutely head over heels in love with our little one. #babyjanner #hanginthereTanner #eatingfortwotherightway.”



Looook at her teeny little nose and lips and chin!!! She's perfect. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 #babysfirstphoto #jannerbaby pic.twitter.com/RHeFqr5lJz — Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) May 4, 2017

The coupled hinted at their pregnancy plans during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in 2016. “I’ve been whispering in Tanner’s ear, trying to just feel it out, put it out there,” Roper told Us on Sept. 23, 2016. “I bet you something maybe next year,” her husband predicted.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!