A time for celebration! Bachelor in Paradise star Jade Roper welcomed her first child with husband Tanner Tolbert, E! News reports.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WE tv

According to the site, the couple welcomed a baby girl on Thursday, August 17.

The reality stars, who met and got engaged on season 2 of the ABC hit reality series in 2015, announced they were expecting their first bundle of joy via Instagram in March.

"Feeling crazy grateful to finally share a little secret we've been keeping! We're already absolutely head over heels in love with our little one. ❤❤❤ #babyjanner #hanginthereTanner #eatingfortwotherightway,” Roper captioned the adorable snap taken by Melissa & Beth Photography.

Dad Bod✔️ Dad Jokes✔️ Becoming a Dad✔️ #babyjanner 📷- @melissaandbethphotography @melissarieke A post shared by Tanner Tolbert (@tanner.tolbert) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

The former Playboy model, 30, later revealed their baby’s sex in May, sharing a picture of her sonogram on Twitter.

“Looook at her teeny little nose and chin!! She’s perfect #babysfirstphoto #jannerbaby,” she gushed.

Looook at her teeny little nose and lips and chin!!! She's perfect. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 #babysfirstphoto #jannerbaby pic.twitter.com/RHeFqr5lJz — Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) May 4, 2017

Ahead of the baby’s arrival, friends and family honored the Bachelor alum at a flower-filled baby shower on July 16 at The Garland in Hollywood.

Friends shared snaps of Roper, who glowed in a one-shouldered lavender gown, to Instagram.

Jade is my first friend to ever be pregnant. I'm in total awe of this woman. She gets more beautiful inside and out everyday. #babyjanner 🎀 A post shared by Ashley Iaconetti (@ashley_iaconetti) on Jul 16, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

Roper and Tolbert, 30, who tied the knot in a televised ceremony that aired in February 2016, spoke about wanting to start a family during an interview with Us Weekly earlier this year. "We definitely have babies on the mind. We’re building a house, and it’s got a lot of room for children! I just turned 30 in December, so I’m ready. I would love a baby in 2017,” she said at the time.



Roper previously appeared on Chris Soules’ season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015. Meanwhile, Tolbert appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season 11 of season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!